Petix & Botte Co Sells 5,389 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Petix & Botte Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.40. 64,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.06 and its 200 day moving average is $209.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

