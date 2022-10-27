Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading Up 0.6%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.12. 3,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 20,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.
PHVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pharvaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pharvaris from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Pharvaris from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $163.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 23.6% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
