Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading Up 0.6%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.12. 3,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 20,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pharvaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pharvaris from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Pharvaris from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Pharvaris Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $163.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.15. On average, research analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 23.6% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.