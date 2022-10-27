Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, an increase of 107.2% from the September 30th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix Motor

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Phoenix Motor as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix Motor Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEV traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,977. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.40. Phoenix Motor has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Phoenix Motor Company Profile

Phoenix Motor ( NASDAQ:PEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.

