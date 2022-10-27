PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the September 30th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.4 days.
PHX Energy Services Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PHXHF traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. 160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.94.
About PHX Energy Services
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PHX Energy Services (PHXHF)
- Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
- Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.