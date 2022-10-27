PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the September 30th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.4 days.

PHX Energy Services Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHXHF traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. 160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.94.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

