Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $0.97. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 124,806 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 580,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,597,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 70,566 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

