PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.94

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.94 and traded as low as $6.15. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 76,377 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $168,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

