Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 497 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BOX by 33.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in BOX by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in BOX by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 34.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $349,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,369,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,019.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,790. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOX Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.08 and a beta of 1.12.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.