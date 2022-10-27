Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Wipro by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,830,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Wipro by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Wipro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,931 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,800,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,052,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Wipro Stock Performance

Wipro Profile

Wipro stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

