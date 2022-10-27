Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 35.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.75. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.95.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.