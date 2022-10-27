Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $147,000 in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.