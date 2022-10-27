Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 15.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 44,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS opened at $85.64 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $174.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

