Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 284,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after buying an additional 76,210 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 271,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,235 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 274,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,620,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $46.37 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

