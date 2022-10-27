Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

