Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $101,000 Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,083,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,727,000 after acquiring an additional 617,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,826,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,050,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207,658 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,037,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 14,527,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

NYSE TME opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

