Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Up 330.6% in October

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,400 shares, a growth of 330.6% from the September 30th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Pintec Technology Price Performance
Shares of PT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 32,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,790. Pintec Technology has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.
Pintec Technology Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pintec Technology (PT)
- Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
- Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.