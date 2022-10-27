Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Up 330.6% in October

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,400 shares, a growth of 330.6% from the September 30th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Pintec Technology Price Performance

Shares of PT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 32,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,790. Pintec Technology has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

