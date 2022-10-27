Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,700 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the September 30th total of 295,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 22.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPSI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 92,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $14.43.

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

