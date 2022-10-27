PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

NYSE PJT traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 205,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.74. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $85.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average is $70.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 28.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

