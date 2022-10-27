Platform Technology Partners Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,363 shares of company stock valued at $15,386,146. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $541.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,189. The firm has a market cap of $506.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $521.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.00 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

