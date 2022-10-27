Platform Technology Partners Has $1.16 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $8.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.90. 162,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.83. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.54.

Honeywell International Company Profile



Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

