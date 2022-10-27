Platform Technology Partners Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 942,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,127,848. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. The company has a market cap of $290.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

