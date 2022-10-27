Platform Technology Partners Sells 74 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Platform Technology Partners cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. American National Bank raised its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.81. 54,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.87 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

