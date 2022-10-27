Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as high as C$2.09. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 30,483 shares.

Platinum Group Metals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.06. The firm has a market cap of C$222.30 million and a P/E ratio of -10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Platinum Group Metals

(Get Rating)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.