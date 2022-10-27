Powerledger Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $99.48 million and $13.40 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 tokens. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

