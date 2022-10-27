Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 18th

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Premier Financial has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $997.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94. Premier Financial has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $34.00.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.97 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Premier Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Premier Financial during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Premier Financial during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

