Prom (PROM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.45 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. During the last week, Prom has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.55 or 0.00026854 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $91.34 million and $2.45 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Prom

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.61811902 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,469,992.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

