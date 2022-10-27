Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,431,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502,834 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.87% of Prospect Capital worth $23,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 111,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 104,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 36,487 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 227,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 207,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $184.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

