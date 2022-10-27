Provenance Blockchain Trading Up 3.4% This Week (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Provenance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $494.00 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Provenance Blockchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.01 or 0.30711272 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011995 BTC.

Provenance Blockchain Token Profile

Provenance Blockchain’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Provenance Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provenance Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.