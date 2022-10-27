Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Down 65.3% in October

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the September 30th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($71.43) to €71.00 ($72.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($61.22) to €62.50 ($63.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Publicis Groupe Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. 406,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,282. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

