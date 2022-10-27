PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRW) Short Interest Down 95.5% in October

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $568,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,027,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 135,773 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $4,918,000.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FRW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,367. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

