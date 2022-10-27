Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Lowered by Analyst

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report released on Monday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.1 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

AMZN opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 529.9% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

