QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Trading 1.2% Higher

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.63. 171,930 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 55,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

QBE Insurance Group Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27.

QBE Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0532 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

