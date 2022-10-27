Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) CAO Sells $2,247,065.00 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.98. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.