Quilter Plc Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.87. 623,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,143,870. The company has a market cap of $173.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

