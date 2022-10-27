QUINT (QUINT) Price Reaches $1.71

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00008402 BTC on popular exchanges. QUINT has a market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $132,178.00 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUINT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,199.63 or 0.30052436 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011737 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUINT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.