R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of RCM stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. R1 RCM has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $391.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.29 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,449,056 shares of company stock valued at $317,717,189 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2,483.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,748 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.