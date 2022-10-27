Ravencoin (RVN) Hits Market Cap of $374.49 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $374.49 million and $20.33 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Ravencoin
Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 11,818,948,035 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ravencoin
