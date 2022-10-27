Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.75. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RJF. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,164,000 after purchasing an additional 51,266 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 23.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,951,000 after buying an additional 209,221 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,934,000 after buying an additional 34,613 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

