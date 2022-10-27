Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.23. The company has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

