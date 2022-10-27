Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Carvana (CVNA)

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/11/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $43.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $98.00.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.52. 8,626,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,998,714. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $309.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Get Carvana Co alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Carvana by 67.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 150.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Carvana by 29.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,429 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Carvana by 3.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Carvana by 152.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the period.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.