REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the September 30th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

REE Automotive Trading Up 1.8 %

REE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,035. The stock has a market cap of $205.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.63. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Institutional Trading of REE Automotive

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that REE Automotive will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 748,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 420,801 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 480,195 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 43,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,675,000 after buying an additional 26,609,381 shares during the period. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.