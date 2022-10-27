Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Trading 3.6% Higher

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 5,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 199,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Regional Health Properties Price Performance

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

Featured Stories

