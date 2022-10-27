Renren (NYSE:RENN) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.81

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.81 and last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 1197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Renren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Renren alerts:

Renren Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83.

Institutional Trading of Renren

About Renren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENN. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Renren during the 1st quarter worth $66,648,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Renren in the first quarter worth about $5,509,000. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Renren in the second quarter worth about $4,238,000. Two Seas Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Renren by 69.2% in the first quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 131,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renren in the first quarter worth about $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.