Renren (NYSE:RENN) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.81

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.81 and last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 1197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Renren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83.
Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.
