Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cinemark (CNK)

10/27/2022 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Cinemark was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

10/12/2022 – Cinemark is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.50 to $11.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $27.00 to $22.00.

CNK traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.35. 2,482,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,042. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.13.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

