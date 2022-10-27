Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 16,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Resolute Mining Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

