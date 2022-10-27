Reviewing ResMed (NYSE:RMD) and Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) and Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Embecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 21.78% 26.56% 17.48% Embecta N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Embecta shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of ResMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 0 3 6 0 2.67 Embecta 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a summary of current ratings for ResMed and Embecta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ResMed currently has a consensus target price of $264.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.87%. Embecta has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.32%. Given ResMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ResMed is more favorable than Embecta.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ResMed and Embecta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $3.58 billion 9.51 $779.44 million $5.31 43.75 Embecta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Embecta.

Dividends

ResMed pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Embecta pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ResMed pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ResMed has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

ResMed beats Embecta on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ResMed



ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides AirView, a cloud-based system that enables remote monitoring and changing of patients' device settings; myAir, a personalized therapy management application for patients with sleep apnea that provides support, education, and troubleshooting tools for increased patient engagement and improved compliance; U-Sleep, a compliance monitoring solution that enables home medical equipment (HME)to streamline their sleep programs; connectivity module and propeller solutions; and Propeller portal. It offers out-of-hospital software solution, such as Brightree business management software and service solutions to providers of HME, pharmacy, home infusion, orthotics, and prosthetics services; MatrixCare care management and related ancillary solutions to senior living, skilled nursing, life plan communities, home health, home care, and hospice organizations, as well as related accountable care organizations; and HEALTHCAREfirst that offers electronic health record, software, billing and coding services, and analytics for home health and hospice agencies. The company markets its products primarily to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, and hospitals through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 140 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Embecta



Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. Embecta Corp.(NasdaqGS:EMBC) operates independently of Becton, Dickinson and Company as of April 1, 2022.

