Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance
TSE RPI.UN traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.41. The company has a market cap of C$549.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,405.50. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$41.46 and a 52-week high of C$66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.