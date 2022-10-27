Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance

TSE RPI.UN traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.41. The company has a market cap of C$549.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,405.50. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$41.46 and a 52-week high of C$66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

