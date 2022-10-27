Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.89

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.89 and last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 15515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Rollins Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $714.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,805,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,014,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,221,283 shares of company stock worth $156,287,112. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

