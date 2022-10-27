Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.09-14.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.09-$14.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Roper Technologies stock traded up $10.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $388.65. 1,363,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $501.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.17 and its 200-day moving average is $411.94.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

