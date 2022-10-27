Round Dollar Price Tops $13.40 on Major Exchanges (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $69,986.00 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for $13.40 or 0.00065016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.01 or 0.30711272 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011995 BTC.

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

