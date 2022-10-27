Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on December 9th

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Rush Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 66.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

RUSHA stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.31. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 34.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

